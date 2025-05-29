Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 9,233 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

