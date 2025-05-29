Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 427 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

