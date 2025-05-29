Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

