Modus Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

