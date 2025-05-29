Park National Corp OH Sells 26,771 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

CSX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

