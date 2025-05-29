Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.19, but opened at $51.00. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 344,504 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

