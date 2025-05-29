Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,883.75. This trade represents a 65.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock worth $2,045,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $475.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.52. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

