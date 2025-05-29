Marotta Asset Management Has $33.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 6.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $606.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

