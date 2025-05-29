Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $606.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

