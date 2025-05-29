385 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $754.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $765.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.14 and its 200-day moving average is $622.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

