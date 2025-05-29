First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 82 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.23 and a 200-day moving average of $340.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

