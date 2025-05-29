Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $120,269.04 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00003101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00004992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,602,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,344,236 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,595,661.08837201 with 3,337,442.01452176 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99906688 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $99,740.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

