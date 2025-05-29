First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 221 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,094,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $507.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.54. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.