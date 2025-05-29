Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Lowered to $625.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $660.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $462.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.42. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,609,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.