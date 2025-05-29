Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

