Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Movado Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 456,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

