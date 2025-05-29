Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,525,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.47 and its 200-day moving average is $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.