Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 839 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 92,424 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.