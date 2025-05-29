Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

