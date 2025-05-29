Kera Capital Partners Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Booking by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,475.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,873.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,907.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,558.28.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

