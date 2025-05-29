Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 94,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,444,000 after buying an additional 1,557,431 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

