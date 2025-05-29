StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, RTT News reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million.

StealthGas Stock Performance

StealthGas stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 41,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,800. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 701.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

