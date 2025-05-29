BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. BOX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 922,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. BOX has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,029,853.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $64,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,995.88. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in BOX by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. DA Davidson upped their price target on BOX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

