Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000.

MTUM opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $234.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

