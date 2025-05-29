Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.