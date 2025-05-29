Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

