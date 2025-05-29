Best Fintech Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and The Carlyle Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or leverage technology to enhance, automate, or disrupt traditional financial services such as banking, payments, lending, and wealth management. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms whose innovative software, platforms, or digital tools aim to improve efficiency, customer experience, and accessibility in the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,552.17. 187,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,208.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,027.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 4,177,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 2.33.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 958,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,135. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

