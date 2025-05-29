Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $6.32 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $264.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

