Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

AltC Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, Navitas Semiconductor, MicroCloud Hologram, and Spero Therapeutics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies tend to be younger or more narrowly focused, they can offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility and liquidity risk compared with larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 45,495,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ:SV traded up $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,964,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 114,757,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,128,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,786. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $1,600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Shares of SPRO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 171,752,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,228. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.23.

