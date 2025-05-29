Best Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 28th

Vertiv, Shopify, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating online social networking platforms—examples include Meta Platforms (Facebook), X (formerly Twitter), Snap and Pinterest. These firms generate most of their revenue through digital advertising, data?driven services and, in some cases, subscriptions or in-app purchases, making them a popular way for investors to tap into the growth of online user engagement and targeted marketing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. 3,333,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,607. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. 3,218,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,548. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,969,008. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

