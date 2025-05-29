Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $339,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

