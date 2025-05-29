Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,969 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Okta by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

