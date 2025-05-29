Top Fitness Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Apple, PDD, GAP, Lululemon Athletica, Best Buy, Celsius, and Paychex are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health, exercise and wellness. This includes gym and fitness-club operators, manufacturers of workout equipment and wearable activity trackers, and providers of digital fitness platforms. Investors in fitness stocks aim to capitalize on growing consumer demand for healthier lifestyles and preventive healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $200.39. 30,006,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,204,458. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. 15,143,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078,954. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 18,187,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,540. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $315.78. 1,530,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,056. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.10.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. 3,354,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,679. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $94.99.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.06. 864,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $160.01.

