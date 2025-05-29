C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AI stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. 10,666,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,669. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $7,196,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,295.92. This represents a 59.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,529,519 shares of company stock valued at $34,038,096. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

