Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

EPAZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 52,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,975. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization’s back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

