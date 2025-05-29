Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a growth of 511.7% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Fosun International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Thursday. Fosun International has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
Fosun International Company Profile
