Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a growth of 511.7% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Thursday. Fosun International has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Fosun International alerts:

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.