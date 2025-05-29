Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Phreesia Trading Up 3.0%

Phreesia stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 104,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $106,761.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,081.47. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

