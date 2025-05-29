Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 344.4% in May

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuchs Trading Up 0.2%

Fuchs stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fuchs has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.00 million. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Fuchs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fuchs Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1732 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Fuchs’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Separately, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fuchs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

