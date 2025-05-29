Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.53. Vestis shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 221,428 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 314,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,387,510.97. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 109,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $659,498.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,489,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,861,529.45. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 377,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $2,222,161.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,380,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,261,150.89. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Vestis Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 548.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.