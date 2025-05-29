FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded FANUC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get FANUC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANUY

FANUC Stock Performance

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 335,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. FANUC has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 billion. FANUC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FANUC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FANUC

(Get Free Report)

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.