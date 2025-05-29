e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $90.50, but opened at $108.87. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 3,568,887 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

