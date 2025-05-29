Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SPEM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

