Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 723 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2%

NEE stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.