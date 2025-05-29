Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.9%

GLW stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.