Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

