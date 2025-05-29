Cullen Investment Group LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 69,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9%

Stryker stock opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.