Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after buying an additional 876,836 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,730,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0%

BlackRock stock opened at $971.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $922.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

