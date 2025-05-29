Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,289 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

