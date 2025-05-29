Park National Corp OH Invests $29.94 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,938,000. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 79 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $971.54 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $922.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $976.40.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.