Park National Corp OH Sells 5,791 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

